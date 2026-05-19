Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu EMU services partially cancelled on May 19, 21

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced partial cancellation of several electric train services between Chennai Beach and Chengalpattu on Tuesday (May 19) and May 21 due to maintenance work at kattankulathur yard in the Egmore-Villupuram section.
According to a release issued by the Chennai Division of Southern Railway, the maintenance work will be carried out from 11.30 am to 3 pm on both days.
Southern Railway said the electric trains departing from Chennai Beach to Chengalpattu at 10.56 am, 11.40 am and 12.28 pm will be partially cancelled between Guduvanchery and Chengalpattu.
In the return direction, electric trains leaving Chengalpattu for Chennai Beach at 12 pm, 1.10 pm and 1.45 pm will be partially cancelled between Chengalpattu and Guduvanchery.
Additionally, the EMU train departing from Chengalpattu to Chennai Beach at 2.20 pm will be partially cancelled between Chengalpattu and Tambaram, the release added.
Southern Railway said the changes were made to facilitate scheduled maintenance work at the Kattangulathur yard in the Egmore-Villupuram section.
Railway officials advised passengers travelling during the afternoon hours to plan their journey in advance and check train timings before travel to avoid inconvenience.
The Chennai suburban railway network witnesses heavy passenger movement on the Beach-Chengalpattu route every day, with thousands of office-goers, students and daily commuters depending on the services. The temporary changes in operations are expected to affect passengers travelling towards Tambaram, Guduvanchery and Chengalpattu during the maintenance period.