Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu EMU services partially cancelled on May 19, 21

Which EMU services have been partially cancelled?

Southern Railway said the electric trains departing from Chennai Beach to Chengalpattu at 10.56 am, 11.40 am and 12.28 pm will be partially cancelled between Guduvanchery and Chengalpattu.

In the return direction, electric trains leaving Chengalpattu for Chennai Beach at 12 pm, 1.10 pm and 1.45 pm will be partially cancelled between Chengalpattu and Guduvanchery.

Additionally, the EMU train departing from Chengalpattu to Chennai Beach at 2.20 pm will be partially cancelled between Chengalpattu and Tambaram, the release added.