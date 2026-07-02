Chennai: Basic amenities remain elusive for traders at Kasimedu fish market

Traders alleged that there was no dependable source of drinking water available within the market premises. Despite submitting repeated representations to the authorities, they said the issue has not been addressed, forcing many shopkeepers and workers to buy bottled or canned drinking water every day.

They pointed out that the additional expenditure has become a financial burden, especially for small scale vendors who depend on daily earnings. “We’ve been buying drinking water regularly because there is no proper facility in the market. During summer, water becomes an essential requirement and it is difficult for us to continue spending money every day,” said Vadivel, a fish vendor.

Apart from the drinking water shortage, traders also expressed concern over the condition of the public toilets. They alleged that the facilities were poorly maintained and frequently remain without water, making them difficult to use.