Chennai: Basic amenities remain elusive for traders at Kasimedu fish market

CHENNAI: More than 300 fish shops function at the Kasimedu fish market in Royapuram, one of Chennai’s busiest seafood trading hubs, serving hundreds of traders every day. However, despite its significance, access to basic civic amenities such as drinking water and hygienic public toilets continues to remain a major concern for vendors and workers, who claim that the problems have persisted for several months without any permanent solution.
Traders alleged that there was no dependable source of drinking water available within the market premises. Despite submitting repeated representations to the authorities, they said the issue has not been addressed, forcing many shopkeepers and workers to buy bottled or canned drinking water every day.
They pointed out that the additional expenditure has become a financial burden, especially for small scale vendors who depend on daily earnings. “We’ve been buying drinking water regularly because there is no proper facility in the market. During summer, water becomes an essential requirement and it is difficult for us to continue spending money every day,” said Vadivel, a fish vendor.
Apart from the drinking water shortage, traders also expressed concern over the condition of the public toilets. They alleged that the facilities were poorly maintained and frequently remain without water, making them difficult to use.
Traders claimed that they were often forced to pay Rs 10 for a bucket of water whenever they use the toilets. “The toilets are not maintained properly and there is no water available. We have to pay for a bucket of water. Basic facilities should be provided without additional charges,” said Kalyani, another trader at the market.
Shopkeepers further pointed out that 3 Smart Water ATM units were installed inside the market nearly six months ago with the intention of providing drinking water to traders. However, they said the units have not yet been made operational, leaving the infrastructure unused while vendors continue to struggle for drinking water.
“If the Smart Water ATMs are opened, they will benefit hundreds of traders every day. We request the authorities to make them functional at the earliest,” Vadivel added.
When contacted, officials from the Fisheries Department said infrastructure development works were currently underway at the Kasimedu fishing harbour under the Central Government’s Sagarmala project. “The ongoing modernisation is expected to improve several long-pending civic facilities, including drinking water supply, sanitation and other public amenities, once the project is completed,” the official added. “The upgraded infrastructure is expected to provide better facilities for traders and workers at the harbour.”