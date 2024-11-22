Chennai-based real estate firm treats 1000 employees with trip to Spain

CHENNAI: Chennai-based real estate firm, Casagrand, is taking 1,000 of their employees on an all-expenses-paid trip to Barcelona, Spain, as part of the company’s "Profit-Share Bonanza" scheme.

The initiative is to recognize and honour employees who have made significant contributions toward achieving the company’s targets in the last financial year.

Over the years, the company has taken its employees to various international destinations, including Singapore, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Dubai, Malaysia, and London.

In the recent years, they took their employees to Dubai and Abu Dhabi in 2022, Switzerland in 2023, and Australia as well.