Chennai based maritime AI startup selected for global Smart Port accelerator in Singapore

The IIT Madras-incubated startup was picked from a cohort of 22 startups across around 12 countries, including China, Denmark, South Korea and Singapore. The 10-week accelerator, running September 7 to November 12, is backed by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and NUS Enterprise.

Founded in February 2025, Dtyle.AI builds AI-powered vision systems for ships and ports, using computer vision and edge AI to detect early signs of fire, monitor crew safety and identify security threats in real time, unlike conventional systems that rely on sensors and alarms. “Being selected for PIER71 gives us an opportunity to work directly with global shipping companies and port authorities and validate our solutions through pilot projects,” Sasikumar told DT Next.

The team comprises marine engineers, chief engineers and AI specialists; its advisor is Professor Prabhu Rajagopal of IIT-Madras, a founding member of underwater robotics startup, Planys.