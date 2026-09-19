Chennai-based fertility clinic conducts first water birth

Medicos at Vidhai Birthing Centre and Hospital in Mylapore stated the birth was part of its approach to conscious birthing, which encourages women to understand their options and participate in decisions during labour.

Water birth involves labouring in a specially designed pool of warm water and, when appropriate, delivering the baby in the water. Warm-water immersion can help women relax, ease discomfort and move more freely during labour.

However, the hospital stressed that water birth is not suitable for every woman.