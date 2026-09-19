Chennai-based fertility clinic conducts first water birth

CHENNAI: A city-based fertility clinic has conducted its first water birth, marking a milestone in its efforts to offer women informed choices and appropriate medical support during childbirth.
Medicos at Vidhai Birthing Centre and Hospital in Mylapore stated the birth was part of its approach to conscious birthing, which encourages women to understand their options and participate in decisions during labour.
Water birth involves labouring in a specially designed pool of warm water and, when appropriate, delivering the baby in the water. Warm-water immersion can help women relax, ease discomfort and move more freely during labour.
However, the hospital stressed that water birth is not suitable for every woman.
Proper assessment of the mother and baby, infection-control measures, monitoring and trained medical staff are essential. A planned water birth may also be changed if medical intervention becomes necessary.
“A mother’s choices should be heard and respected. When pregnancy and labour remain low-risk, we support her body’s natural process. When medical intervention becomes necessary, our responsibility is to recognise it and act appropriately,” said Dr J Nandini, founder and medical director, Vidhai Birthing Centre and Hospital.
The mother who underwent the centre’s first water birth described the experience as positive and reassuring, particularly appreciating the support and communication from the medical team.
The centre’s private birthing suites also allow mothers to have family support while maintaining access to medical care.
“A beautiful birth is not defined by where or how the baby is born. It is a birth where the mother feels safe, heard, respected and cared for, while both mother and baby receive the medical care they need,” Dr Nandini added.