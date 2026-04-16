Chennai: Banners take over NSC Bose Road pavements

CHENNAI: Once again, illegal banners have occupied the pedestrian walkway along NSC Bose Road, opposite the Madras High Court near the North Gate (Aavin Gate). In different sizes, these were installed by the multiple advocates’ associations in remembrance of Ambedkar’s 135th birth anniversary on April 14.
They are mounted on wooden sticks positioned on the footpath and secured with ropes tied to nearby objects, including the outdoor units of shop air conditioners, signboards, poles and other firm objects.
The banners are obstructing pedestrian access, an issue further compounded by street vendor encroachments. According to the general public, lawyers and advocates regularly use the pathways on both sides of NSC Bose Road.
Earlier, similar instances were witnessed in January 2026 ahead of the election of the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Further, many claimed that these holdings would mushroom on the day before the special occupation, like the birth and death anniversaries of Ambedkar, before festivals and on the New Year, and on birthdays of the advocate association president.
An advocate and member of the Bar Council, explained, “These banners are installed by several members of the advocates’ association to show their names and influence. It does obstruct the pathway, but installing the banner somewhere else, instead of at the High Court entrance, is useless.”
R Rajesh of Pallavaram, who was on his way to Malaya Perumal Street, said that usually the stretch was also crowded with people and vehicles. “On one side, the haphazard parking of vehicles shrinks the carriage way. Now, the woods and flexes leave no room to walk at all. I have to lean down to avoid hitting the supporting woods and sticks,” he added.
In August 2025, the Madurai bench of Madras High Court directed the State government to immediately remove all illegal and dangerous hoardings, arches, banners, and flex-boards from public roads and pedestrian platforms. Officials from the police, revenue department, and local bodies have to remove them immediately.
“Due to the shortage of staff, we’re managing election work and repairing damaged roads. As the street is more congested during the day, the banners will be removed by early morning on April 16 (Thursday),” said a Corproation official.