Chennai: Banners take over NSC Bose Road pavements

They are mounted on wooden sticks positioned on the footpath and secured with ropes tied to nearby objects, including the outdoor units of shop air conditioners, signboards, poles and other firm objects.

The banners are obstructing pedestrian access, an issue further compounded by street vendor encroachments. According to the general public, lawyers and advocates regularly use the pathways on both sides of NSC Bose Road.

Earlier, similar instances were witnessed in January 2026 ahead of the election of the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Further, many claimed that these holdings would mushroom on the day before the special occupation, like the birth and death anniversaries of Ambedkar, before festivals and on the New Year, and on birthdays of the advocate association president.