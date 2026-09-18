Chennai: Bank staff waylaid in T Nagar, robbed of Rs 11 lakh; 4 held

Based on his complaint, the Pondy Bazaar police registered a case and analysed CCTV footage from the area. The team tracked and arrested four accused: Anand Selvan (39) of Selaiyur, Bablu (35) of Choolaimedu, Arunkumar alias Arnold (29) of Tiruvallur district, and Mohamed Faisal (29) of Tiruvannamalai district.

Police recovered Rs 2.38 lakh from the stolen cash and seized one two-wheeler used in the crime. Inquiry revealed that the accused and their associates planned and executed the robbery after learning that the victim was carrying cash on his two-wheeler.

Anand Selvan has a previous murder case against him, while Bablu faces two cases, including murder and attempt to murder. Arunkumar is a lawyer. Police are also probing the source of the cash carried by the victim.