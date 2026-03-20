Chennai: B4 entrance at Nandanam Metro to be permanently shut from March 23

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has announced that the B4 entrance of the Nandanam Metro station, located towards the BSNL office, will be permanently closed from March 23 owing to ongoing Phase-II construction and integration works.
The closure is part of critical infrastructure development aimed at improving long-term connectivity, passenger convenience and operational efficiency under the Phase-II expansion project. CMRL said access to the existing Phase-I Nandanam station will continue through a new entrance that will be opened as part of the Phase-II works.
Passengers have been advised to use alternate entry points, including A2 and A3 on the same side as the closed entrance, and B1, B2 and B3 on the opposite side along Anna Salai. All these entrances are operational and can handle commuter movement.
To assist passengers, directional signage and guidance boards have been installed at key locations around the station. Commuters may also seek help from station staff if required. CMRL expressed regret over the inconvenience caused and sought the cooperation of passengers during the transition.