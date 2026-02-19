Chennai: AVS inspector booked for illicit assets worth Rs 5.42 crore

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has registered a case against K Rajalakshmi, Inspector of Police, Anti-Vice Squad-1, Greater Chennai Police, on charges of amassing illicit assets to the tune of Rs 5.42 crore disproportionate to her known sources of income.
According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered, the case has been filed under Sections 13(2) read with 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.
The FIR, registered recently follows a Vigilance Report sent to the DVAC headquarters and subsequent approval for prosecution.
Rajalakshmi, who entered service as a Woman Sub-Inspector on April 16, 1999 and was later promoted as Inspector of Police, had been posted in sensitive units within Chennai city since 2010, including PEW, EOW, Anti-Vice Squad, and Traffic Investigation wings.
The check period for assessing her assets was fixed from June 1, 2017 to June 30, 2025. At the beginning of the check period, her assets were valued at Rs 3.64 lakh By the end of the period, her assets allegedly rose to Rs 4.62 crore
During the check period, her total income was calculated at Rs 1.45 crore , while her expenditure stood at Rs 2.25 crore resulting in likely negative savings of Rs 80,18,000 .
However, the total value of assets allegedly acquired during the period was assessed at Rs 5.42 crore representing 372% disproportionate assets relative to her known sources of income.
The FIR states that she allegedly acquired both movable and immovable properties in her name and in the names of her family members through corrupt and illegal means, thereby intentionally enriching herself.
The original FIR has been forwarded to the Principal District Judge, Chennai, and copies have been sent to higher authorities.