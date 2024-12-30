Chennai, Avadi police gear up for New Year's eve revelry

CHENNAI: The Commissionerates in Chennai and Avadi will deploy almost their entire force on security detail as part of the elaborate security arrangements for the New Year's eve.

Greater Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun held a consultation meeting with the officers on Saturday to discuss the measures that would be put in place to ensure that the celebrations are incident-free.

Additional strength will be deployed at places of public gathering like beaches and places of worship from December 31 evening. Traffic police have formed special teams to ensure smooth movement on arterial roads and will monitor speeding and dangerous riding.

From Sunday evening till January 1, beaches including Marina, Santhome, Elliots, and Neelangarai will be off-limits for revelers, and will be monitored by personnel on all-terrain vehicles. In areas of mass gathering, police assistance booths will be set up and the drone unit, too, will assist the teams on the ground.

The State Police, Coast Guard Group, and Marina Beach Lifeguards have implemented security measures, while warning boards have been placed in areas adjacent to the beach to prevent drowning. Ambulances and personnel will be ready near important gathering places for emergency assistance.

Police said strict action would be taken against drunk driving and vehicles will be impounded. In Avadi City, four deputy commissioners, two additional deputy commissioners, 16 assistant commissioners, 60 inspectors, 300 assistant inspectors, 2,500 constables will be deployed.

Hotel owners who are organising New Year parties have been advised to follow the regulations set by the government and wind up the celebrations within the stipulated time.