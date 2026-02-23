Chennai: Avadi man loses Rs 64 lakhs to cyber scam; 2 mule account holders caught

A 38-year-old resident of Govarthanagiri in Avadi had lost Rs 64 lakh to cyber scammers and filed a complaint. Following this, the cyber crime wing of Avadi city police initiated investigations.

He was lured by a message he had received on WhatsApp, in which the fraudsters mimicked a stock trading platform and promised exponential returns on his investments. Believing them, the victim had ended up investing Rs 64 lakh in the platform. The victim realised he was scammed after he discovered that his 'profits' could not be transferred to his bank account, and the fraudsters demanded a few more lakhs to facilitate the feature allowing the transfer.