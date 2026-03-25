Chennai: Auto driver sentenced to life term in prison

According to the prosecution, Ganesan, Nagaraj and Arul kidnapped auto driver, Rajasekhar, on January 18, 2012 and took him to a secluded spot in Guindy and stabbed him to death. Ganesan was an auto driver as well and was part of the same auto-rickshaw stand as Rajasekhar.



The Guindy police had registered a murder case and arrested three persons. After over a decade of trial, on Tuesday (March 24), the judge held Ganesan guilty of murder and sentenced him to life. Nagaraj and Arul died during the trial period, and charges against them were abated.



The top brass of the city police commended the Guindy police team for sustained investigation and securing a conviction.