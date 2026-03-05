Chennai: Auto driver held for sexually harassing woman passenger

CHENNAI: The Otteri police on Wednesday arrested a 56-year-old auto rickshaw driver for allegedly sexually harassing a woman passenger while she took a ride from Parrys to Pulianthope.
The victim was identified as a 24-year-old woman from Perambur, who works at a private company in Kodambakkam.
The incident occurred last Saturday, when she was returning home from work. She reached Chennai Central railway station and took an auto rickshaw to Perambur.
When the autorickshaw reached near the Pulianthope highway, the driver allegedly made inappropriate remarks to the woman passenger. After this, the woman filed a complaint at the Otteri police station. A police team registered a case and arrested the driver, Mohammed Asaimuddin, a resident of Perambur. He was later remanded in judicial custody.