Chennai: Auto driver duo, woman held for chain snatching

He started driving an auto-rickshaw for a few days, but then went back to his old ways and targeted the elderly woman. Srinivasan handed over the gold chain to an auto driver, Kumaran (34) of Mylapore, who pledged the chain in a bank for a commission and handed over Rs 5.2 lakh to Srinivasan.



Srinivasan gave Rs 2 lakh to Anitha, an associate of another history sheeter whom Srinivasan had befriended in prison.



The police arrested Kumaresan and Anita and seized Rs 1.91 lakh cash from the accused. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.