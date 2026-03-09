Chennai: Auto driver dies by suicide; shocked daughter follows suit

CHENNAI: An auto driver and his 30-year-old daughter were found dead in their home in Vadapalani. Police said that they died by suicide. The deceased were identified as Krishnakumar (57) and Packia (30).
Probe revealed that the man first died by suicide and the daughter who found her father dead too took the extreme step after locking her mother in a room.
The family lived near Gangaiamman temple in Vadapalani. Probe revealed that Krishnakumar was under distress as he could not get his daughter Packia married.
On March 7, Krishnakumar left home and did not return after which his wife and daughter searched for him. The next day, his wife found his mobile phone near a dilapidated well inside their premises and informed her daughter.
Packia found her father in the well and then took her mother inside the house, locked her in a room, and later died by suicide.
Alarmed by Packia’s absence for a long time, her mother called her elder daughter, and alerted her. Alarmed, the elder daughter and her husband reached the house.
Krishnakumar and Packia were moved to a hospital where they were declared as brought dead. Vadapalani Police have registered a case and are investigating.