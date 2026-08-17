Chennai auto driver arrested for abusing and attacking woman, daughter over parking

CHENNAI: A 43-year-old man was arrested in Velachery for allegedly assaulting a woman and her mother after an argument over parking their car at his spot on Friday night.
A 29-year-old woman who works at a private company had returned home in her car and parked it in a vacant space near TNHB Colony.
When she returned to the car, two men questioned why the car was parked there. When the woman asked why they were speaking rudely, the men allegedly abused her verbally, assaulted her, and also attacked her mother when she tried to intervene.
Based on a complaint, Velachery Police registered a case and arrested one of the accused, Dhamu (43).