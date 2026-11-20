CHENNAI: Auto-rickshaw and call taxi drivers staged a protest outside the V5 Thirumangalam police station on Friday, condemning the alleged attempt by police to arrest their union leaders and demanding action against employees of NERO for allegedly abusing women drivers and trade union representatives.
The protest followed a sit-in at the Uber office at Ten Square Mall in Koyambedu, where drivers demanded a resolution to their grievances. Tension prevailed after police attempted to evict the protesters, leading to a heated exchange between the drivers and police personnel. The drivers said they would continue their agitation until their demands were met.
Based on the complaint, police directed Uber manager Ashwin and company official Rasool Raj, a former police superintendent, to appear at the Koyambedu K11 police station at 4 pm on Friday.
The situation escalated when police allegedly attempted to arrest a group of drivers who had gone for peaceful talks at NERO, prompting the protesters to resort to a road blockade.
A Jahir Hussain, president of Urimai Kural Drivers' Union also condemned the police action against trade union leaders, alleging that the police had acted in favour of Uber and NERO. They demanded action against NERO employees for allegedly making derogatory remarks against women drivers and union representatives. Police personnel pacified the protesters, received their complaint and issued a Community Service Register (CSR) receipt