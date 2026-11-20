The protest followed a sit-in at the Uber office at Ten Square Mall in Koyambedu, where drivers demanded a resolution to their grievances. Tension prevailed after police attempted to evict the protesters, leading to a heated exchange between the drivers and police personnel. The drivers said they would continue their agitation until their demands were met.

Based on the complaint, police directed Uber manager Ashwin and company official Rasool Raj, a former police superintendent, to appear at the Koyambedu K11 police station at 4 pm on Friday.

The situation escalated when police allegedly attempted to arrest a group of drivers who had gone for peaceful talks at NERO, prompting the protesters to resort to a road blockade.