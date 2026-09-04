Chennai: Parrot astrologer held for blackmailing Canadian woman with ‘nude ritual’ video

The accused, Isakki Muthu of Courtallam, came in contact with the woman at Besant Nagar beach last week, where she had approached him for a parrot astrology consultation.

The woman, a Sri Lankan Tamil who had obtained Canadian citizenship, had been staying in Kodambakkam for the past few months.

She was interested in spirituality and had appeared on a television programme and posted videos on spiritual subjects.

During the consultation, she told Muthu about her plans to participate in a singing audition for a television channel.