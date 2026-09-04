Chennai: Parrot astrologer held for blackmailing Canadian woman with ‘nude ritual’ video

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old parrot astrologer, who made a Canadian woman perform rituals in the nude promising that it would remove problems in her life, and later blackmailed her on the threat of releasing a video recording, was arrested by the Chennai police.
The accused, Isakki Muthu of Courtallam, came in contact with the woman at Besant Nagar beach last week, where she had approached him for a parrot astrology consultation.
The woman, a Sri Lankan Tamil who had obtained Canadian citizenship, had been staying in Kodambakkam for the past few months.
She was interested in spirituality and had appeared on a television programme and posted videos on spiritual subjects.
During the consultation, she told Muthu about her plans to participate in a singing audition for a television channel.
Muthu subsequently contacted her and allegedly told her that an adverse planetary position was affecting her prospects and claimed that a special puja would remove the dosha.
He reportedly quoted Rs 70,000 for the ritual and instructed her to perform it without clothes in a video call around midnight, claiming that he would perform the puja at a temple in Tamil Nadu at that time.
Believing that she was taking part in a genuine spiritual ritual, the woman complied.
The following day, Muthu allegedly told her that he had recorded the video and demanded Rs 5 lakh, threatening to circulate it online if she failed to pay up.
Initially, she transferred Rs 20,000 to an account linked to him. Latest, when he continued to seek more money, the approached the Mambalam All-Women Police Station and lodged a complaint.
The police traced Muthu using his mobile number and the bank account details, and located him hiding in his native Courtallam.
He was brought to Chennai, produced before a court, which remanded him in judicial custody.