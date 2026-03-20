Chennai: Assistant medical officer arrested for abetting wife's suicide

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old man has been arrested in Tambaram on charges of abetment of suicide following the death of his wife, who died by suicide on February 15. The accused, identified as Arun Kumar, was working as an assistant medical officer at the ESI hospital in Kodambakkam.
He married Abinaya (30), a private firm employee, in November after they met through an online matrimonial site. According to police, the couple frequently argued over Arun’s suspicions about Abinaya’s fidelity. On the night of February 15, a dispute over Arun Kumar accusing Abinaya of talking to another man continued late into the night.
The next morning, after Arun left for work, he tried calling Abinaya but received no answer. He then informed her father, who went to check on her and found her unconscious. Authorities were alerted immediately, and her body was sent for post-mortem examination.
Abinaya’s mother filed a police complaint alleging Arun’s involvement in her daughter’s death. Based on the complaint, a case was registered, and an investigation, along with a Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) inquiry, was conducted. Arun was later arrested and remanded in judicial custody.