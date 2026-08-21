Chennai: Assistant manager of IOB arrested for stealing pledged gold, replacing it with fake jewellery

The accused, identified as Podnuru Murali Krishna, 34, originally from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and residing in Purasawalkam, allegedly caused a loss of around Rs 3.09 crore to the bank.

According to the police, IOB Ayanavaram branch manager Dinesh Kumar lodged a complaint with the Chennai Police Commissioner on August 13, alleging that Murali Krishna had stolen gold jewellery pledged by customers and replaced it with counterfeit ornaments.

Based on the complaint, the CCB’s Bank Fraud Investigation Wing registered a case and launched an investigation.