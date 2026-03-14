Chennai: As LPG prices rise, humble tea gets pricey

CHENNAI: The shortage of commercial LPG cylinders have sent the prices of the humble tea, coffee and other beverages on an upward spiral.
Many roadside tea shops have increased their price from the normal Rs 12 to Rs 15, while coffee has risen from Rs 15 to Rs 20. A cup of Boost or Horlicks, which earlier cost Rs 15, now comes for Rs 20. While parcel tea now costs Rs 60, parcel coffee or milk is priced at Rs 70.
According to a tea shop owner in Egmore, the commercial LPG cylinder that earlier came for around Rs 1,200 has increased to Rs 2,043. Owing to the non-supply of commercial LPG by companies, they are now forced to procure them from the black market for Rs 5,000 per cylinder.
Chennai Tea Shop Owners Association president E Sundar said around 20% tea shops have closed. If LPG prices continue to rise, the rates of tea and coffee will rise further.