CHENNAI: Residents of Arunthathiyar Nagar in Mettupalayam, Perambur, have urged Greater Chennai Corporation officials to open the Public Distribution System (PDS) shop located near Rajiv Gandhi Park alongside Perambur High Road for public use.
Residents said that getting a ration shop in their locality has been a decade-long demand, and the absence of one has forced senior citizens to walk 1.5 km to collect their provisions.
Explaining the issue, CB Paranthaman, an activist and resident of Arunthathiyar Nagar, told said, “There are 12 streets and two lanes in our locality. People living across these streets, including elderly residents, have to walk about 1.5 km to the PDS centre in Jamalia. There are over 2,000 cardholders in the area ”
The ration shop was supposed to be opened for public use five months ago, but the political shift delayed the project inauguration. “The building was constructed under the constituency development fund of the former Thiru Vi Ka Nagar MLA, Thayagam Kavi,” he pointed out.
K Jayalakshmi, a senior citizen living alone with diabetes and joint pain, said, “I cannot walk long distances just to check whether essential items are in stock at the fair price shop. If it were nearby, I could check easily and buy what I need. Now, I have to spend Rs 60 on an auto to reach home. That’s worth a week’s provisions at the PDS.”
A senior Corporation official said that the project was worth Rs 40 lakh and that the civic body had not received an order or date of inauguration of the shop. Meanwhile, Ward 71 councillor Punithavathi Aththiraasan admitted that they have sought a date from Mayor R Priya for the inauguration of 3 facilities in the ward, including the fair price shop.