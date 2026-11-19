Residents said that getting a ration shop in their locality has been a decade-long demand, and the absence of one has forced senior citizens to walk 1.5 km to collect their provisions.

Explaining the issue, CB Paranthaman, an activist and resident of Arunthathiyar Nagar, told said, “There are 12 streets and two lanes in our locality. People living across these streets, including elderly residents, have to walk about 1.5 km to the PDS centre in Jamalia. There are over 2,000 cardholders in the area ”

The ration shop was supposed to be opened for public use five months ago, but the political shift delayed the project inauguration. “The building was constructed under the constituency development fund of the former Thiru Vi Ka Nagar MLA, Thayagam Kavi,” he pointed out.