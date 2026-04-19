Chennai art scene: Vaanam festival showcases photography from the Margins

He spent three months documenting dhobi ghat workers across Washermanpet, Purasaiwakkam, Chintadripet and along the Adyar river. Many had been in the trade for over 60 years. In recent years, their work had declined with the rise of app-based laundry services and most workers were now over 50 or 60.

“I spent three months documenting their work and life. They are deeply connected to their work. Their approach is very pure and they depend entirely on this work,” he said. He added that documenting their lives could help future generations understand that such a community existed.

Vignesh also said that the curators, Jaisingh Nageshawaran and Alina, had been supportive. “This was a great opportunity and exposure for a photographer. The way Jai anna designed my work was unique and connected to the core theme,” he said.

Another photographer, Swapnil Shakya, presented ‘Sweet Dreams Are Made of This’, focusing on sugarcane cutters from Maharashtra’s Marathwada region. Each year, families migrated across India, often to southern states, in search of work. “Every year, thousands of Bahujan families from the drought-prone Marathwada region of Maharashtra migrate across India to work as cane cutters. Driven by debt, drought and lack of employment, they spend six to seven months in temporary shelters near the fields where they work,” he said.