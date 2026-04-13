Chennai: Arakkonam yard works to disrupt suburban services from April 16

A line and power block has been scheduled in two slots each day, from 12.45 am to 2.15 am and again from 12.45 pm to 1.45 pm, affecting both late-night and midday services.

In the block hours, trains on this corridor will not cover the full stretch up to Arakkonam, affecting passengers travelling in the northern suburban section, particularly those commuting beyond Tiruvalangadu and Tiruttani.