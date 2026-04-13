Chennai: Arakkonam yard works to disrupt suburban services from April 16

CHENNAI: Suburban and MEMU train services in the Chennai Central - Arakkonam section will see partial disruptions between April 16 and 19 due to engineering works at Arakkonam yard.
A line and power block has been scheduled in two slots each day, from 12.45 am to 2.15 am and again from 12.45 pm to 1.45 pm, affecting both late-night and midday services.
In the block hours, trains on this corridor will not cover the full stretch up to Arakkonam, affecting passengers travelling in the northern suburban section, particularly those commuting beyond Tiruvalangadu and Tiruttani.
As part of the changes, select EMU and MEMU services will be partially cancelled during the block period. Moore Market Complex-Arakkonam EMU departing at 11 am will not run between Tiruvalangadu and Arakkonam. Similarly, Tiruttani-Moore Market Complex EMU leaving at 12.35 pm will be curtailed between Tiruttani and Tiruvalangadu.
Additionally, a late-night MEMU service from Moore Market Complex to Arakkonam, scheduled to depart at 10.55 pm, will also not operate on the Tiruvalangadu-Arakkonam stretch.