Chennai: AR cop killed, 2 colleagues hurt in mishap

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old Armed Reserve police constable was killed, and two fellow policemen were injured after a speeding luxury car rammed into them on the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway near Poonamallee on Sunday night.
The deceased was identified as Tamilselvan, attached to the Chennai City Armed Reserve. The injured policemen, Arunkumar (25) and Saravanakumar (26), are undergoing treatment at separate hospitals.
According to police, Tamilselvan and five other Armed Reserve personnel had travelled to Ranipet to attend a colleague's wedding.
They were returning to Chennai when they stopped their vehicle along the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway near an amusement park at around 11 pm.
Tamilselvan, Arunkumar and Saravanakumar had stepped out of the vehicle when a luxury car travelling on the highway allegedly lost control and crashed into them.
Tamilselvan suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. Arunkumar sustained a serious head injury and was admitted to a private hospital near Sriperumbudur, where his condition remains critical. Saravanakumar suffered a fractured leg and is receiving treatment.
On information, personnel from the Poonamallee Traffic Investigation Wing rushed to the scene, recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem examination.
Police registered a case and arrested the driver of the luxury car. Further investigation is under way.