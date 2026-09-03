Chennai: Another union joins protest as GCC cleanliness workers’ agitation enters 13th day

Around 50 workers gathered at the Ripon Building on Thursday, pressing the State government and Greater Chennai Corporation to scrap the contract system and make them permanent employees.

They are also demanding timely payment of salaries, paid weekly leave, and social security benefits.

Maheswari (56), who has been working as a NULM worker for nine years, said the demand was not merely about job security but about basic employment rights, particularly salary and leave.