Chennai: Anna University’s staff wins best documentary film award

Titled, ‘Paavai Koothu – The Forgotten Theatre’, the film was directed by D Vinoth Rajesh, EMRC and produced by S Arulchelvan, director of EMRC. The honour includes a cash prize of Rs 50,000. The film sheds light on the fading tradition of Tholpaavai Koothu, a classical shadow puppetry art form of TN, bringing attention to the struggles and heritage of its traditional artists. The Festival was conducted by the CEC, an inter-university centre, every year to promote good educational practices through media.