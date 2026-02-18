Chennai: Anna Nagar institute trainer held for sexual assault of student

The complainant, a college student, joined the institute ten days ago. On Tuesday, while she was attending a training class, Manimaran, the trainer at the institute, sexually harassed her.



The woman filed a complaint with the institute and later approached the Anna Nagar police station. Based on her complaint, police registered a case under sections of the BNS and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women (TNPHW) Act.



The police arrested Manimaran of Ponniammanmedu. Probe revealed that he holds a master's degree in engineering and is also a PhD holder.

The arrested person was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.