Chennai: Anna Arivalayam falls silent after weeks of hectic activity

CHENNAI: After weeks of hectic political and electoral activity, the DMK headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, wore a deserted look on Tuesday.
For nearly two months, the party office had been abuzz with alliance negotiations and candidate selection. Party functionaries and cadres from across the State had thronged the headquarters during this period.
Following the finalisation of alliances and candidates for the forthcoming polls, Chief Minister and party president MK Stalin had been making frequent visits to the office, often staying late into the evening.
The seat-sharing agreement between the DMK and the Congress was signed on March 4 around 9 pm, with visuals of the Chief Minister signing the pact widely circulated.
Stalin also conducted in-person interviews with aspirants seeking party nominations. The DMK released its list of candidates on March 28, followed by the release of its election manifesto.
Ahead of launching the campaign from Tiruvarur, the Chief Minister hosted a high tea for alliance partners at the party headquarters.
With these activities now concluded, Anna Arivalayam has fallen silent.
A party cadre said the Chief Minister was expected to resume regular visits after the campaign, particularly during the period between polling and counting.