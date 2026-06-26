Chennai: Angry over repeated chiding, worker murders labour contractor in Mambalam; arrested

In one incident on Wednesday night, the police received information about a man with head injuries behind a wedding hall. The injured was identified as Ravi Kumar (46) a labour contractor from Visakhapatnam. The police rushed him to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Investigation revealed that Ravi Kumar had repeatedly reprimanded his worker, Mani alias Sornakumar (65) of Nagercoil. On June 24, after being scolded again, Mani allegedly attacked Ravi Kumar with a wooden log and fled. Mani was booked on murder charges.