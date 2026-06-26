Chennai: Angry over repeated chiding, worker murders labour contractor in Mambalam; arrested

CHENNAI: Two people were murdered in separate incidents in Mambalam police limits on Wednesday. The police have registered a case of murder in one incident and culpable homicide not amounting to murder in the other.
In one incident on Wednesday night, the police received information about a man with head injuries behind a wedding hall. The injured was identified as Ravi Kumar (46) a labour contractor from Visakhapatnam. The police rushed him to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Investigation revealed that Ravi Kumar had repeatedly reprimanded his worker, Mani alias Sornakumar (65) of Nagercoil. On June 24, after being scolded again, Mani allegedly attacked Ravi Kumar with a wooden log and fled. Mani was booked on murder charges.
In the other incident, a 50-year-old sanitation worker died after being assaulted during a drunken altercation. On Wednesday night, passersby informed authorities about a man lying unconscious on Thyagaraya Road. Authorities secured the man and moved him to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead.
When they checked CCTV footage and made inquiries, the police found that the deceased was Rajendran (50) of Kannammapet in T Nagar, who worked at a wedding hall. The officials found that on June 24 evening, Rajendran was drinking at a Tasmac outlet nearby when he got into an argument with an auto driver, Balaji (34).
Balaji allegedly attacked Rajendran and pushed him to the ground leading to a head injury and subsequent death, police said. Balaji was arrested under Section 105 BNS for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
Both were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.