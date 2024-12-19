Chennai: Angered by woman rider's honking, trucker barges into her house, strips

CHENNAI: In a shocking case of road rage, a truck driver allegedly barged into a woman's house in Perungudi and stripped in front of her. Following this, the 34-year-old man was arrested.

According to the police, the incident happened when the 33-year-old woman was returning home on a two-wheeler after picking her children from school on Monday. The truck driver in front of her did not give space for her to overtake, which prompted her to honk. This seems to have irked the driver, identified as Tamilarasan from the same neighbourhood.

Angered by her continuous honking, he allegedly abused her. Not stopping with that, he later followed her into her house. There, he allegedly stripped in front of her.

Based on her complaint, Tamilarasan was arrested for allegedly indulging in indecent behaviour with the woman. The goods vehicle driver was involved in a previous case of substance abuse, said the police, adding that he was remanded in judicial custody.

The police also seized the goods vehicle he was driving at the time of the incident and are investigating the matter further.