Chennai and it's neighbouring districts are expected to get light rain and thunderstorms on April 5 evening.

CHENNAI: Chennaiites are experiencing a hot and humid weekend, and will get light showers with thunderstorms and lightning at places over Chennai and its neighbouring districts in the latter part of Sunday, after the continuous warm day and night temperatures.
According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) under the influence of the merging of two troughs, one runs from the upper-air cyclonic circulation over the Rayalaseema neighbourhood to the Gulf of Mannar and another from Marathawada to South Tamil Nadu across Interior Karnataka at 0.9 km above mean sea level, which brings light rain at isolated places over North Tamil Nadu on Sunday.
Weather bulletin said, “Light to Moderate rain at isolated places with thunderstorm and lightning at one or two places is likely to occur over Western Ghat districts and South Tamilnadu. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over the Ghat areas of Virudhunagar and Dindigul and Theni districts, on Monday.” Dry weather is likely to prevail over rest of Tamil Nadi till March 10.
Vellore recorded the highest maximum temperature of 40.3 degrees Celsius over Tamilnadu. Salem recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 23.1 Degrees Celsius in the plains of Tamil Nadu, on Sunday.
Also, thunderstorm and lightning with gusty winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph is likely to occur at one or two places over Tamilnadu, on Monday.
On Monday the maximum temperature is around 38 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature is around 28 degrees Celsius.