Chennai: Alandur residents await FOB near AJS Nidhi school as project stalls

Although the level crossing was officially closed in 2002, pedestrians continue to use the spot as an unauthorised crossing due to the lack of a safe alternative. With frequent train movement on the Chennai Beach-Tambaram section, the stretch has emerged as a dangerous point, forcing residents and students to take long detours via the St. Thomas Mount subway.

The Level Crossing 15 near AJS Nidhi School connects Masthan Gowri Street in Adambakkam with the St. Thomas Mount-Guindy stretch. The foot overbridge was estimated to cost Rs 2.44 crore. While the foundation stone was laid in April last year, work has not progressed since then.