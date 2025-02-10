Chennai Airport’s second runway: AAI plans obstacle clearance in Kolapakkam

CHENNAI: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has decided to remove the obstacles in Kolapakkam to enable full utilisation of Chennai Airport's second runway.

The clearance process will be carried out without causing significant inconvenience to the local residents, reports added.

Once the second runway is fully operational, Chennai Airport will be able to handle more flights, including large aircrafts and enhancing the overall capacity.

For the development, the Airport Advisory Committee meeting is held periodically at Chennai Airport.

This year's Advisory Committee meeting was chaired by its chairman, TR Baalu.

Members of Parliament, Legislative Assembly members, high-ranking airport officials, Collectors of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Chennai districts, high-ranking officials and representatives of local bodies attended this meeting.

Chennai Airport has two runways: the primary runway spans 3.66 km, accommodating large aircraft, while the secondary runway is 2.89 km long and mainly used for smaller and private jets.

The secondary runway is located near Kolapakkam village, where tall buildings, trees, mobile towers, and power pylons pose safety concerns for air traffic.

The AAI has been urging local bodies and district authorities to address this issue for several years.

A 2022 survey identified 509 obstacles affecting flight operations on the second runway.

Subsequently, coordinated efforts led to the removal of 140 obstacles, including 133 coconut trees and seven mobile towers.

To prevent further obstruction, the AAI distributed free saplings of shorter-growing coconut trees to local residents and instructed building owners to reduce the height of structures by approximately two meters.

By 2023, the number of obstacles had been reduced to 180. However, a 2024 survey revealed an increase, with 278 obstacles now affecting flight operations. These include 53 new mobile towers, tall trees, newly constructed buildings, and even 18 airport-related structures.

The AAI has urged district authorities and local bodies to expedite the removal of these obstacles. If the second runway becomes fully functional, Chennai Airport can accommodate additional flight services and allow larger aircraft to land, significantly boosting its operations.

Following this, the MPs, MLAs and district collectors, local government administrators who attended the meeting said that appropriate steps will be taken to remove the air traffic obstacles in a way that does not cause any disruptions to local residents.