Chennai airport warns cab drivers against cancelling confirmed rides, demanding extra fare

In an advisory issued on Thursday, the AAI stated that it had received complaints about cab drivers cancelling rides booked and confirmed through apps and demanding amounts over and above the fares displayed on the platforms.

Such practices cause delays in passenger pick-ups and inconvenience to airport users, it said.

Passengers facing such issues have been advised to lodge complaints at the respective cab service providers' counters at the cab pick-up plaza and west multi-level car parking (MLCP). They can also report the incidents through the official social media platforms of the service providers.