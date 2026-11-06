Chennai airport warns cab drivers against cancelling confirmed rides, demanding extra fare

CHENNAI: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has warned cab aggregators against drivers cancelling confirmed bookings and demanding additional fares from passengers at Chennai Airport.
In an advisory issued on Thursday, the AAI stated that it had received complaints about cab drivers cancelling rides booked and confirmed through apps and demanding amounts over and above the fares displayed on the platforms.
Such practices cause delays in passenger pick-ups and inconvenience to airport users, it said.
Passengers facing such issues have been advised to lodge complaints at the respective cab service providers' counters at the cab pick-up plaza and west multi-level car parking (MLCP). They can also report the incidents through the official social media platforms of the service providers.
If the issue remains unresolved, passengers can bring it to the notice of Chennai airport officials through its official social media handles or by calling 044-22560551 or 044-22560512.
The airport authorities said they would take up complaints with the concerned cab aggregators for appropriate action. This could include blacklisting the drivers and withdrawing their permission to operate at Chennai airport.
The advisory also provided contact numbers of cab service providers for passengers to lodge complaints.
Passengers can contact WTI Cabs at 9266159355 (T1), 9266159356 (T2) and 9159899925 (T4), Uber at 9940746993, Ola at 7904548305, Fast Track at 80987 35852, Rapido at 96295 53431, and Prepaid Taxi at 99418 28222.
For complaints related to parking licensees, passengers can contact 63794 28539.
The AAI said passenger cooperation would help ensure a smooth and hassle-free cab pick-up experience at the airport.