Chennai airport to handle 35 million passengers annually by April 2027

CHENNAI: Chennai airport will be able to handle 35 million passengers annually after the newly constructed Terminal 3 becomes operational by April 2027, airport director Raja Kishore said on Wednesday.
Speaking to reporters at the airport on Wednesday evening, Kishore said the airport currently handles around 23 million passengers a year across its domestic and international terminals. Its existing capacity is 30 million passengers annually.
“Terminal 3 is currently under construction and the work is expected to be completed by April 2027. Once operational, the airport will be able to handle an additional five million passengers a year, taking its overall capacity to 35 million,” he said.
Kishore said expansion works were being carried out within the existing airport premises. There were currently no plans to demolish the compound wall and expand the airport into the areas outside the premises.
However, the airport has plans to expand its cargo facilities, he said.
The construction of a major stormwater drain to prevent waterlogging near the airport’s runways has been delayed due to several challenges, Kishore said.
He said the airport has two runways and aviation safety regulations require a 140-metre clear area from the runway. The proposed stormwater drain was originally planned at a distance of 110 metres from the runway and is now being realigned to meet the safety requirements.
“More than 375 flights operate from Chennai airport every day, apart from cargo and other flights. The stormwater drain work has to be carried out without affecting flight operations,” Kishore said.
He added that cranes could not be used in the runway area, making some of the construction work more challenging. “Safety and security are the two main considerations. Despite these challenges, the stormwater drain work is progressing within the airport premises,” he said.
Kishore also said opening the airport compound wall to drain rainwater could allow water from surrounding areas, including Kaul Bazaar, to enter the airport premises. Hence, there was no immediate plan to expand the airport by removing the compound wall.
On a monkey entering the airport premises on Tuesday, Kishore said security measures had been put in place to prevent animals from entering the airport.
“We are examining CCTV footage to find out how the monkey entered the premises. The Forest Department has also been informed and will catch and remove it,” he said.
He added that airport personnel were not permitted to catch such animals directly and that the Forest Department had to handle the process.
Meanwhile, the airport is installing sanitary napkin vending machines in all 36 women’s toilets to improve facilities for female passengers. Ten machines have already been installed, while the remaining 26 are expected to be installed by October 15, Kishore said. He added that several other development works were also under way at the airport.