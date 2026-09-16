Chennai airport to handle 35 million passengers annually by April 2027

Speaking to reporters at the airport on Wednesday evening, Kishore said the airport currently handles around 23 million passengers a year across its domestic and international terminals. Its existing capacity is 30 million passengers annually.

“Terminal 3 is currently under construction and the work is expected to be completed by April 2027. Once operational, the airport will be able to handle an additional five million passengers a year, taking its overall capacity to 35 million,” he said.

Kishore said expansion works were being carried out within the existing airport premises. There were currently no plans to demolish the compound wall and expand the airport into the areas outside the premises.

However, the airport has plans to expand its cargo facilities, he said.