Chennai airport sees surge in int'l arrival as voters return

While voting in Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry has been completed, first-phase polling in West Bengal and single-phase polling in Tamil Nadu are set to take place tomorrow.

Tamils living in countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain, as well as in Europe, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, have begun travelling to Tamil Nadu by flights to participate in the election.

Members of Tamil associations in Bahrain said many of them were keen to return home, vote on April 23, spend some time with their families, and stay back to watch the election results before returning to work abroad.