Chennai Airport security seizes GPS device in passenger's hand luggage, cancels flight

CHENNAI: A Geography faculty was detained by Chennai airport security officials after he was found carrying a GPS device in his hand luggage on Monday.

When he was boarding Ethiopian Airlines flight from Chennai to Addis Ababa, the security check alerted officials of the device as it was not permitted on flights according to Directorate General of Civil Aviation Act.

The passenger, identified as Ramachandra (35) from Andhra Pradesh

He explained that the device was essential for his work.

However, security officials did not accept his explanation, and the GPS device was confiscated and his flight was cancelled.

The passenger was then handed over to the Chennai Airport Police for further investigation.

The device will be returned to someone related to Ramachandra following a thorough investigation, and he will be rebooked on another flight to Ethiopia.