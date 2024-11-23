Begin typing your search...

    Chennai Airport police file case against H Raja for alleged provocative remarks

    Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) lodged a complaint with the Chennai Airport Police, demanding legal action against H Raja for his statements, which they claimed incited violence.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|23 Nov 2024 6:32 PM IST
    CHENNAI: Chennai Airport police have registered a case under four sections against BJP leader and National Executive Committee member H Raja for allegedly making provocative statements.

    On November 7, H Raja addressed reporters at Chennai Airport, accusing Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) leader Jawahirullah and VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan of being "anti-national" and called for intensified monitoring of their activities.

    Following this, the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) lodged a complaint with the Chennai Airport Police, demanding legal action against H Raja for his statements, which they claimed incited violence.

    Based on the complaint, the police have filed cases under four sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 192 (provoking riots), Section 196(1)(a) (attempting to incite violence), Section 353(1)(b) spreading false information, and Section 353(2) promoting enmity between groups.

    Further investigation is currently underway.

    Online Desk

