Chennai airport operator change under consideration; Centre awaits AAI’s comments

In a reply to an RTI application, the ministry said the chief minister's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, dated August 5, had been forwarded by the Prime Minister's Office for its comments.

"The matter is presently under consideration in this ministry and the comments of Airport Authority of India (AAI) have been sought and are awaited," the reply stated, adding that further action would follow upon receipt of the comments.

The response confirms that the proposal is under examination, but does not indicate whether the Centre is inclined to accept the request or when a decision is likely.

In his letter, Vijay had urged the Centre to take a time-bound decision on entrusting the airport's operations, management and future development to an operator other than the AAI. He cited concerns over passenger traffic, aircraft movements and cargo handling, arguing that improved airport infrastructure was vital to Tamil Nadu's industrial and investment ambitions.