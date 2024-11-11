Chennai airport gets 8 more self-baggage drop kiosks 

CHENNAI: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has inaugurated a self-baggage drop (SBD) facility at Chennai airport's domestic terminal (T4) to cut down queues of passengers at luggage check-in counters, and fast-track departures.

The facility is currently operational for passengers travelling with Air India Express and Vistara Airlines.

8 such self-service kiosks have been set up at terminal (T4), where passengers can enter their PNR numbers to independently check-in their baggage. After that, passengers should scan their boarding passes. The machines will immediately display any prohibited items that cannot be carried for security reasons. Then, after reviewing all details, passengers need to press the OK button to confirm. The machines will then flash the weight of the baggage on the screen. At the end, the machines will print tags which should be affixed to their baggage. The passengers can place their bags on the conveyor belt which eventually delivers them to the aircraft for loading into the cargo hold.

Airport officials have announced that the SBD facilities, which help air passengers save time, will soon be made available for Air India passengers.

Eight more self-service baggage drop kiosks have been operational at terminal 1 of the Chennai airport --- four of these are operated by Indigo Airlines --- since April 11, 2024.