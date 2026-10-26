Chennai airport customs seize 1.65 kg gold concealed in bodies of two passengers

According to a press note issued by the Office of the Principal Commissioner of Customs (Airport), Chennai, on October 25, officers of the Air Intelligence Unit intercepted the two male passengers based on passenger profiling.

During a personal search, officials found three oval-shaped capsules containing yellow-coloured paste concealed inside each passenger's body. The capsules were extracted, and the paste was recovered.

On processing the paste, officials recovered two gold ingots weighing 924 grams and 731 grams, respectively. Totally the officials recovered 1,655 grams of 24-carat gold, valued at Rs 2.08 crore.

The gold was seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962. Both passengers were arrested under Section 104 of the Act.

Further investigation is under way.