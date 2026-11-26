CHENNAI: A contract employee at the Chennai airport was arrested with US dollars worth around Rs 19 lakh when he was about to hand over the baggage to a passenger who came to board the flight to Dubai. The employee was arrested and handed over to Customs officials for further investigation.
As passengers who completed Customs and Immigration formalities were proceeding to the boarding area of Terminal 2 to get on a flight to Dubai on Wednesday morning, airport security personnel noticed a contract employee, Suhaib (23), standing suspiciously with a bag. As he was not scheduled to work that day, security personnel questioned him. When they were not satisfied with his answers, they inspected his bag and found bundles of US dollars worth Rs 19 lakh in Indian currency.
Officials said Suhaib had been waiting near the boarding area to hand over the money to a passenger travelling to Dubai, after the person completed the security and Customs formalities.
Officers suspect that a hawala money-smuggling network allegedly lured the contract employee with money to transport the foreign currency past the screening area and deliver it to the passenger. Airport security officials handed over Suhaib and the money to the Chennai airport Customs department for further action.
Customs officials arrested Suhaib and are investigating to find out who gave him the foreign currency and which passenger was supposed to receive the money.