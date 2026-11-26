As passengers who completed Customs and Immigration formalities were proceeding to the boarding area of Terminal 2 to get on a flight to Dubai on Wednesday morning, airport security personnel noticed a contract employee, Suhaib (23), standing suspiciously with a bag. As he was not scheduled to work that day, security personnel questioned him. When they were not satisfied with his answers, they inspected his bag and found bundles of US dollars worth Rs 19 lakh in Indian currency.

Officials said Suhaib had been waiting near the boarding area to hand over the money to a passenger travelling to Dubai, after the person completed the security and Customs formalities.