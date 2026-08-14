Chennai airport clarifies go-around after former minister raises safety concerns

Responding to the post, Chennai Airport said the IndiGo Hyderabad-Chennai flight was on final approach at around 3.28pm and approximately 1 nautical mile from touchdown.

At 3.25pm, an IndiGo flight from Port Blair had landed and subsequently reported a suspected bird strike while taxiing. Following the report, a runway inspection was required to ensure the runway and associated movement area were safe for continued operations.

“The Hyderabad-Chennai arrival was instructed to go around” to facilitate the inspection, the airport said, adding that the manoeuvre was undertaken as a precautionary safety measure.

The flight subsequently continued its approach and landed safely at around 3.45pm, Chennai Airport said.