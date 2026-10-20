Chennai airport celebrates World Air Traffic Controller Day

Internationally, air traffic control services began 104 years ago, and World Air Traffic Controller Day is observed on October 20 to recognise the contribution of air traffic controllers to aviation safety. The ATC operations at Chennai airport commenced in 1932 and have completed 94 years.

Addressing the gathering virtually from Delhi, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu noted that the Indian air traffic controllers manage a vast airspace covering approximately 2.8 million square nautical miles, nearly three times the country's land area. They work 24 hours a day and 365 days a year to ensure the safety of thousands of aircraft that fly through this airspace every day.