Chennai airport authorities dismiss allegations of passenger inconvenience as 'false'

CHENNAI: Authorities at the airport here on Tuesday dismissed allegations that passengers boarding international flights were inconvenienced due to alleged closure of few access gates, describing them as "false".
Airport authorities dismissed the allegations as "false and unfounded." They asserted that passengers were not inconvenienced and that they had complete access to the airport.
Earlier, sources had claimed that scores of passengers bound for major global destinations including London, Dubai, Singapore, Myanmar, and Doha were left stranded for hours.
Meanwhile, an airport spokesperson said that the Chennai airport handled around 17 departure movements carrying 2831 passengers in six hours between 0500 to 1100 hrs on Tuesday.
"This traffic is normal as per the approved slot and handling capacity of the T2 terminal. The T2 terminal at Chennai airport has a peak hour capacity of 1600 departing passengers. The report of extraordinary delays and congestion at the entry gates reported is not correct and misleading. The detailed analysis of passenger wait time at various passenger check points shall be done using the PFMS available in the T2 terminal," he added.