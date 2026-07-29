Chennai airport authorities dismiss allegations of passenger inconvenience as 'false'

Airport authorities dismissed the allegations as "false and unfounded." They asserted that passengers were not inconvenienced and that they had complete access to the airport.

Earlier, sources had claimed that scores of passengers bound for major global destinations including London, Dubai, Singapore, Myanmar, and Doha were left stranded for hours.

Meanwhile, an airport spokesperson said that the Chennai airport handled around 17 departure movements carrying 2831 passengers in six hours between 0500 to 1100 hrs on Tuesday.