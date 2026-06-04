Chennai Airport advises passengers to use coloured ribbons on luggage; here is why

The advisory comes amid frequent incidents at airports, including Chennai, where passengers mistakenly collect the wrong luggage from baggage conveyor belts.

With most modern suitcases appearing similar in size, shape, and colour, travellers often struggle to identify their bags from others, particularly after long flights.

Although airlines attach baggage tags to every checked-in suitcase and provide passengers with matching tag details on their boarding passes, many travellers fail to verify the tag numbers while collecting their luggage.

Airport officials attribute this to travel fatigue, the desire to leave the terminal quickly, and the small print on baggage tags.