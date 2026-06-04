Chennai Airport advises passengers to use coloured ribbons on luggage; here is why

CHENNAI: In a move aimed at reducing baggage-related confusion at airports, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has advised passengers to identify their suitcases by tying coloured ribbons to them before travel.
The advisory comes amid frequent incidents at airports, including Chennai, where passengers mistakenly collect the wrong luggage from baggage conveyor belts.
With most modern suitcases appearing similar in size, shape, and colour, travellers often struggle to identify their bags from others, particularly after long flights.
Although airlines attach baggage tags to every checked-in suitcase and provide passengers with matching tag details on their boarding passes, many travellers fail to verify the tag numbers while collecting their luggage.
Airport officials attribute this to travel fatigue, the desire to leave the terminal quickly, and the small print on baggage tags.
Such mistakes can cause significant disturbances and occasionally lead to disputes between passengers when luggage is wrongly taken from the carousel.
To address the issue, AAI has recommended that passengers tie ribbons or other easily recognisable markers in different colours to their suitcases.
Officials say the simple measure will help travellers quickly identify their bags on conveyor belts and reduce the chances of accidental mix-ups.
“Coloured ribbons can serve as an immediate visual identifier, enabling passengers to spot their luggage easily and avoid confusion,” airport officials said.
Meanwhile, passengers at Chennai Airport have also called for better crowd management around baggage claim areas.
Travellers point out that at many international airports, passengers typically wait at a designated distance from the conveyor belt and approach only when their luggage arrives. This practice helps people gain easier access to their baggage.
However, at most Indian airports, including Chennai, passengers often gather close to the conveyor belts with their trolleys.
This creates congestion, obstructing other passengers from retrieving their luggage and causing delays. In some cases, travellers are forced to wait longer for their bags to complete another round on the carousel because they are unable to reach them through the crowd.
Passengers urge airport authorities to introduce countermeasures that encourage people to stand back from the conveyor belt until their luggage arrives. They believe such a system would improve passenger flow, reduce crowding, and make baggage collection more efficient and easier.
Airport officials maintain that a combination of better baggage identification practices and improved discipline around baggage carousels could significantly enhance the overall passenger experience at Chennai Airport and other airports across the country.