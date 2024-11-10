Chennai airport: 9 flights cancelled due to operational reasons

CHENNAI: Chennai's domestic airport witnessed the cancellation of nine flights on Sunday, causing inconvenience to passengers.

Four departing flights and five arriving flights to and from destinations like Bengaluru, Kolkata, Delhi, Pune, and Guwahati were cancelled due to operational reasons.

The cancelled flights include:

Departing flights:

Air India Express to Bengaluru (9:40 am)

Air India Express to Guwahati (6:10 pm)

Vistara Airlines to Delhi (9:10 pm)

Air India Express to Kolkata (10:40 pm)

Arriving flights:

Air India Express from Pune (1:00 am)

Air India Express from Bengaluru (9:00 am)

Air India Express from Bengaluru (5:35 pm)

Vistara Airlines from Delhi (8:20 pm)

Air India Express from Kolkata (10:05 pm)

Passengers who had booked tickets on these flights are facing difficulties due to the sudden cancellations.

This is not the first instance of flights being cancelled at Chennai Airport citing operational reasons, and passengers are advised to check with their airlines before heading to the airport.