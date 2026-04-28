Chennai: Air Customs officials seize 10.7 kg of hydroponic ganja from Bangkok

CHENNAI: Customs officials at the Chennai airport seized 10.7 kg of potent hydroponic ganja, worth about Rs 10.70 crore, from a man who arrived from Bangkok.
Based on specific intelligence about drug smuggling through international flights, the Air Intelligence Unit officials intensified surveillance at the airport.
When they were screening passengers and luggage on Monday night, officials grew suspicious about a 34-year-old man from Tamil Nadu who arrived from Bangkok after a very short visit on a tourist visa.
When they stopped him for questioning, he gave inconsistent replies. The officials checked his luggage and found 23 polythene-wrapped packets inside his suitcase. On opening the packets, they discovered high-quality hydroponic ganja hidden inside. The total quantity seized was 10.7 kg, with an estimated international market value of Rs 10.70 crore.
The passenger was arrested under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Customs Act. During interrogation, officials found that the accused was acting as a carrier for an international drug trafficking network and was operating on a commission basis. Customs officials are investigating further to identify the larger network behind the smuggling operation.