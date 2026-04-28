Chennai: Air Customs officials seize 10.7 kg of hydroponic ganja from Bangkok

When they were screening passengers and luggage on Monday night, officials grew suspicious about a 34-year-old man from Tamil Nadu who arrived from Bangkok after a very short visit on a tourist visa.

When they stopped him for questioning, he gave inconsistent replies. The officials checked his luggage and found 23 polythene-wrapped packets inside his suitcase. On opening the packets, they discovered high-quality hydroponic ganja hidden inside. The total quantity seized was 10.7 kg, with an estimated international market value of Rs 10.70 crore.