Chennai: After robbing phone from elderly PwD, man takes money from son

Periamet police arrested the accused based on a complaint from Kadhar Basha (65) of Banavaram in Ranipet, who had come to the city a few days ago to spend time at a mosque in Periamet for Ramzan.

At noon, when Basha was near the mosque, a man approached him claiming that his phone battery had died and that he needed to make a quick phone call.

Basha gave him his phone and after making a call, the man engaged in small talk with him, enquiring about his family, learning their names and when Basha was distracted, he fled the scene.